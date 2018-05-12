Prairie Valley named runner-ups; Bellevue Lady Eagles earn five wins, Forestburg teams compete at Perrin-Whitt

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs basketball team went to its first tournament last week at Fruitvale.

The Bulldogs came up just short of taking the overall title as they finished tournament runner-ups to Marshal Christian.

Prairie Valley made easy work of Trinidad to open the tournament 70-47. William Winkler led the way with 22 points while Nicholas Bell added 13.

Next the Bulldogs took on tournament host Fruitvale. It was a close game, but Prairie Valley was able to come away with the win 56-48. Carter Lemon led the team with 15 points while Winkler and Bell each chipped in 10.

The Bulldogs next two games saw Prairie Valley earn easy wins against Pioneer Tech 51-15 and Sulphur Bluff 50-38. Tyler Reid led the Bulldogs with 13 points against Pioneer Tech while Bell led the team with 18 points against Sulphur Bluff.

These wins got Prairie Valley to the tournament championship game against Marshall Christian. It was a close game, but the Bulldogs could not pull out the win as they lost 73-66. Winkler led the team with 20 points while Bell had 15.

