Christmas Holiday Candies

Nov 27, 2018 By Clair Robins

There could be over $2 Billion in Christmas candy sales this year*. Christmas candy is more popular than ever. Just because it’s popular, doesn’t mean it’s all good. In fact, some of it is downright foul. We surveyed over 13,000 customers who were all too happy to rank the worst Christmas candies ever. Their comments and rankings are below.

Be careful when you ask someone what the worst Christmas candy is. Strong opinions will flow. It fascinates me that asking people what their favorite [whatever thing] does not elicit nearly the amount of passion as asking someone what the worst is. I should have been a psychology major.

When we asked our customers to give a couple optional words to explain their choice for the worst… Whoa, did the floodgates open. It’s like they have been waiting for an outlet for their bad candy juju to flow. Letting them get it out actually felt like a positive exercise (exorcise?). If you guys are reading this, I hope you felt a great weight lifted. And thank you for your replies.

And that is how we came to rank the worst Christmas candy. While doing a larger survey, we tacked this on as a final – again, optional – question, hoping to get something out of it. Over 13,000 customers responded.

There were a range of different candies mentioned. Since we had enough data, we narrowed it down into the top ten WORST Christmas candies.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s only and in no way reflect the opinions of CandyStore.com.

Honorable Mention (aka #11) – Peppermint Candy Canes

Ok, we were all set to only do ten but this came in at number eleven. Given the extreme (cannot be overstated!) popularity of this candy during the holiday season, we though it merited a mention.

Initial response from our team: WTH are you people thinking?! This is a huge seller and adorns a large number of peoples Christmas trees not to mention the general decor of pretty much everywhere in December. It’s objectively extremely popular. Why is it hated at all?

I know everyone loves these, but it drives me crazy! They are hard to unwrap, become a slobbery mess and most of them end up in the trash half-eaten or untouched. Flavor = good. Inevitable sharpening into a dangerous stabbing weapon = bad. Hate. Hate. Hate. Why does everyone love these? Which global corporation pushed these into our idea of everyday Christmas? Canes are for old people.

Hmm. Maybe it’s hard to verbalize an emotional reaction? But hey, logic need not apply when ranking candy. We are not here to judge, only to convey survey results, people.

Ok, now the official top ten.