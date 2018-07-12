Russell Stanley Sharp

March 17, 1957 – December 3, 2018

BOWIE – Russell Stanley Sharp, 61, died on Dec. 3, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Saint Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie with the Rev. Larry Knobloch officiating.

Burial will follow at the Saint Peter Cemetery in Bowie.

Russell was born March 17, 1957 in Bowie to Winford and Charlotte (Roth) Sharp. He worked for 12 years in the oil field as a rough neck and driller, then 15 years as an aircraft mechanic for the North Grumman Company and two years as a correctional officer. On April 4, 2009 Russell married Gail Rainwater in Bowie.

He is preceded in death by his parents and friend, Johnny Morales.

Russell is survived by his wife, Gail Sharp, Bowie; step-children, Eric Pyatt, Bowie and Emily Davidson, Gaylesville, AL; two grandchildren; sister, Donna Musick, Bowie; brother, Larry Sharp, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.