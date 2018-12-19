Saint Jo grabs 44-29 home victory; Prairie Valley falls to fourth ranked Slidell

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers claimed a decisive 44-29 victory at home against Midway on Dec. 14.



Two players put up double digits, including Emily Haney with 13 points and Kaitline Harris with 10. Charity Brawner and Bethany Thomas chipped in with eight points each, while Hallie Hinds provided three and Emma Martin, two.



Saint Jo Coach Taylor Klement was happy with her team’s performance against the Midway Falcon.



“We were able to force some turnovers and put some points on the board with our full court pressure,” explained Klement. “Any time you can do that it takes some pressure off your offense. I also thought we did a better job blocking out but there’s always room for improvement.”

