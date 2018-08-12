‘Souper Sunday’ set Dec. 9

Enjoy a “Souper” Sunday lunch this weekend as First United Methodist Church presents its annual luncheon benefit for the Bowie Mission.

During the worship hour at 11 a.m., the music department will be uniting to provide beautiful music with hand chimes, handbells, piano duets and the chancel choir. After the service at noon, soups will be served and there will be a silent auction of “themed” baskets.

Donations will be taken at the door for the soup luncheon prepared by volunteers. All donations, as well as proceeds from the baskets, will go to the Bowie Mission.

If you don’t have a church home, FUMC members invite you to attend their service or join the membership afterward for lunch.