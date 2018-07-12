Stanley Darrell Deweber

November 25, 1954 – October 16, 2018

JACKSBORO – Stanley Darrell Deweber, 63, died on Oct. 16, 2018.

Liturgy of the Word was at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Muenster.

Deweber was born on Nov. 25, 1954 to Arcue Deweber and Gladys Slade in Bowie. He was a member of St. Thomas Anglican Church and regularly attended Ascension and St. Mark in Bridgeport.

Stanley started working at the post office at the age of 18 while attending Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. In 1976, he married Denise Brown in Bowie. Stanley was appointed Postmaster of Jacksboro by the Postmaster General in November of 1983 where he proudly served in that position for 26 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arcue and Gladys.

He is survived by his wife, Denise (Brown) Deweber; son, Adam Deweber, Muenster; daughter, Hailey Veron, Tolar; four granddaughters; brother, Stephen Deweber, Bowie.