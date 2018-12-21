December 23, 1950 – December 16, 2018

NOCONA – Steven Spivey, 67, died on Dec. 16, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was at 9 a.m. on Dec. 20 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1950 in Waurika, OK to his parents, Arthur and Burtris O’Neal Spivey. Spivey was a marine and was very proud of his service to his country.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Spivey, Nocona; children, Scott Spivey and Danielle McKinnon, both of Houston and Shelby Martinez, Nocona; sisters, Anna Brown, Enid, OK, Mary Henry, Jacksonville, OH, Shirley Neusler, Texas;brothers, Clarence Scruggs, North Richland Hills, Thomas Scruggs and Eddie Scruggs, both of Enid, OK and a grandson.

Memorials may be made to charity of choice.