Strong opening powers Gold-Burg to district win against Forestburg

The Gold-Burg Bears were able to sustain after a strong first quarter to seal a 59-41 home win against the Forestburg Longhorns on Friday night.



“We kept hoping we could stretch the lead out to a point where we were comfortable, but they hit some big shots and every time we tried to make a run they hit big shots,” said Gold-Burg Coach Gordon Williams. “Early in the game Coplin Miller hit some three’s and that got us going. We were able to maintain that the rest of the game. A good start was big tonight.”



Both the Bears and the Longhorns came out of the gate swinging, with threes swishing on both sides of the court as each team sunk four including three from Miller alone on the Bear’s side. However, it was Gold-Burg who was able to drive to the basket and take control of the game as they wrapped the first quarter with a 21-18 lead.



“We got down early and had a tough time closing the gap, but I am proud of the guy’s effort for sure,” said Forestburg Coach Trey Cumby. “We have a tough district I think that is a pretty big takeaway from this game. These guys are good. They have a lot of height on this team, and a lot of experience, but ultimately I am proud of my guys.”



The second quarter, the Bears were able to extend the lead as the Longhorns were only able to put three points on the board and trailed 33-21 heading into halftime.

