Thomas F. Ledbetter

November 23, 1940 – December 22, 2018

SWEETWATER – Thomas F. Ledbetter, 78, died on Dec. 22, 2018.

A visitation was from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Morehart Mortuary of Breckenridge.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Dec. 24 at Morehart Mortuary Chapel in Breckenridge with the Rev. Jack Pinkerton officiating.

Interment followed in the Albany Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary.

Ledbetter was born on Nov. 23, 1940 in Albany to Thomas Jarrett Ledbetter and Lois Roberson Ledbetter. He graduated from Albany High School. Following graduation, Ledbetter enlisted in the United States Navy. He married Wanda Sanders in Albany on Aug. 31, 1962. He worked as a mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lois Ledbetter Fuller; one daughter, Connie Atkins; one son, Stanley Boyd; one grandson, David Bufkin; one brother, Carl Ledbetter; and one nephew, Thomas Ray Brister.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Ledbetter, Sweetwater; three sons, Joe Boyd, Breckenridge, Jerry Bufkin, Mineral Wells and David Bufkin, Flower Mound; three brothers, Ed Ledbetter, Bowie, Floyd Ledbetter, Sunset and Dean Ledbetter, Abilene; one sister, Verna Briste, Abilene; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association and may be left at Morehart Mortuary.

