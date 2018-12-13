UPDATE: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the shaded areas, from 3 PM today thru 9 AM Friday. Even though temperatures should remain at or just above freezing, the rain mixing with or transitioning to wet snow will likely cause impacts across this area.
