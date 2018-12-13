A winter storm watch continues for western areas Thursday evening where the worst weather will occur with this storm system. Wind gusts to 55 mph and accumulating snow is probable there. Farther east (including the I-35 corridor) winds will gust to 50 mph. It’s likely to be all rain for this area, but we still can’t rule out some localized areas of wet slushy snow Friday morning. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts this week as this is a very dynamic and rapidly changing weather system.

UPDATE: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the shaded areas, from 3 PM today thru 9 AM Friday. Even though temperatures should remain at or just above freezing, the rain mixing with or transitioning to wet snow will likely cause impacts across this area.

