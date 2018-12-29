Welcome 2019, a blank slate to resolve

When did ringing in the new year become a celebratory tradition? One would think it is a more modern-day creation, but 4,000 years ago the Babylonians brought in the new year with an 11-day festival in March, while the ancient Egyptians celebrated the new calendar during the Nile River’s annual flood.

The Roman Emperor Julius Caesar moved the first day of the year to Jan. 1 in honor of the Roman god of beginnings, Janus, for whom the month of January is named. The Babylonians made promises to their gods often related to getting out of debt, at the start of the new year in hopes they would see favor in the new year.

During the Medieval era, the knights took the “peacock vow” at the end of the Christmas season to re-affirm their commitment to chivalry. And in 1582, Pope Gregory XIII brought the Jan. 1 New Year back in fashion with the Gregorian calendar. Various religions also take time to reflect and seek forgiveness or atonement.

