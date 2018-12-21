October 24, 1941 – December 18, 2018

SAINT JO – William (Bill) Thomas Meador, 77, died on Dec. 18, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 22 at Mountain Park Cemetery, in Saint Jo with a commissioned lay pastor to officiate.

Meador was born Oct. 24, 1941 to Smith Thomas and Lucy Small Meador. Meador spent his entire life in Saint Jo except for four years at Texas Tech University. He was a graduate of Saint Jo High School and Texas Tech, where he was a member of the track and cross-country teams. Meador was a member of the St. Jo Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Presbyterian Church.

Meador was the recipient of several awards that recognized his land stewardship, including the Lone Star Land Stewards Award.

He is survived by his sister, Lucie Meador Martin, Saint Jo; a niece and two nephews.