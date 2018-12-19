Wreaths Across America honors Elmwood Cemetery veterans

A wreath is laid at the grave of U.S. Army veteran Earl Jones. (News photo by Barbara Green)

A Wreaths Across America ceremony took place at Elmwood Cemetery Saturday morning as volunteers and family members laid some 250 wreaths on veteran’s graves at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The event was coordinated by the Amity Club and Maids and Matrons and is part of a national campaign to honor veterans during the holidays. After a flag raising, wreaths were laid for each branch of a service by a local veteran, after which volunteers picked up their wreaths and laid them at the graves.