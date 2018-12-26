Ad

Youth fair readied for Jan. 10-12

12/26/2018 COUNTY LIFE 0

Showmanship winners for the 2018 Montague County Youth Fair. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)

Entries top 334 for the 2019 Montague County Youth Fair Jan. 10-12 in the Nocona Agricultural Center and Nocona Community Center.
Students across the county are working hard on art entries, working with pigs and reviewing recipes to compete in the annual youth fair. The fair board reports there were 334 youngsters entered with 1,010 entries. This is down slightly from the 2018 fair when there were 1,083 entries and 344 youth.
Read about the schedule in your mid-week News.

