Youth fair readied for Jan. 10-12

Entries top 334 for the 2019 Montague County Youth Fair Jan. 10-12 in the Nocona Agricultural Center and Nocona Community Center.

Students across the county are working hard on art entries, working with pigs and reviewing recipes to compete in the annual youth fair. The fair board reports there were 334 youngsters entered with 1,010 entries. This is down slightly from the 2018 fair when there were 1,083 entries and 344 youth.

