Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians were able to secure another home win against Henrietta on Friday with a strong second half.

Despite trailing at halftime, the Lady Indians were able to win by a big margin 59-36.

A low scoring second quarter that saw Nocona score only six points led to the Lady Cats leading 21-18 at halftime.

The Lady Indians were able to more than double their score in the third quarter alone as they scored 26 points, including four three-pointers.

With Henrietta’s offense struggling to score after the first quarter, Nocona was able to keep the offensive energy up in the fourth as they closed the game strong to win 59-36.

Averee Kleinhans almost equaled the Lady Cats total, scoring 34 points. Brooke O’Neal was second with 10 points, with eight coming in that big third quarter.



Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs were able to pick up an important road district win on Friday at Midway.

Thanks to a strong second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs were able to win a low scoring game 40-27.

They had to play most of the first half without their senior starter Kincaid Johnson, who went down with an injury. She was able to return in the second half to help contribute to the win with four points.

Prairie Valley was able to break the Lady Falcons press for most of the game and avoid disastrous turnovers from all the trapping Midway likes to do.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter most liked what she saw from her team at the free throw line as the Lady Bulldogs went 12 for 13, easily making the final score as cushy as it was.

Sydni Messer led the team with nine points while Emily Carpenter was second with seven. Molly Gilleland, Hailey Winkler and Shelby Roof each added six points as well.



Bellevue

The Lady Eagles lost the home rematch against Slidell on Friday.

Losing a low scoring, but competitive close 34-33 game, the Lady Eagles almost would have wrapped up the district title if they would have beaten the Lady Greyhounds on Friday.

Slidell’s 1-3-1 defense gave Bellevue’s offense fits all night. Turnovers were an issue that never fully got the Lady Eagles explosive offense in rythymn.

Coach John Mcgee suspects the large crowd and the big moment made his team a little nervous as several missed free throws down the stretch could have turned the game in their favor.

“Slidell really didn’t do anything that gave us trouble,” Mcgee said. “We had an answer for everything they presented, but we threw the ball away too many times in the first half and in the fourth quarter.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.