Attention Aggie moms there will be an organizational meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Carter Lake Road Church of Christ 412 Rock Hill Road.

If you have been a member of another club, bring your yearbook of that club. For all Aggie moms, past present and future the call goes out to you. Your sons and daughters have just left for Aggieland.

For further information call Margin Latham at 940-872-8720.