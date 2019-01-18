Anna Lou Prater Morris

January 1, 1932 – January 15, 2019

TYLER – Anna Lou Prater Morris, 87, crossed the veil to her heavenly life Jan. 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation was from 1-2 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler.

Services for Anna Lou Prater Morris was at 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Smart officiating.

Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1932 in Montague County, the youngest child born to William Henry Prater and Anna Belle Ratliff Prater.

At age 12, after the death of her father, the family moved to Bowie where she graduated from Bowie High School. After a brief career as a telephone operator, she moved to Dallas and took a job at an insurance company.

A co-worker introduced her to Otto Morris Jr., who she married April 18, 1953. They remained married for 32 years until his death in 1985. In 1975, the family moved to Tyler. She was a wife, mother, homemaker, caregiver and worked more than a 1,000 volunteer hours at Trinity Mother Frances and East Texas Medical Center Hospitals.

Anna is preceded in death by her husband; parents and eight siblings.

She is survived by her son, Phillip Morris (Wendy), Ben Wheeler; daughter, Karen Morris Mills (Keith), Ben Wheeler; two granddaughters, Jennifer Mills, Tyler and Savanna Morris, Ben Wheeler; one great granddaughter, Gwendolyn Vermillion, Tyler; two sisters-in-law, Bettie Prater, Bowie and Shirley Prater, Georgetown; and many nieces and nephews.

