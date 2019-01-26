Baldus takes Ranch Riding win at Forth Worth Stock Show

Ben Baldus of Bowie, Texas and Seven S Woodrow, by Woody Be Tuff and out of Bo Spoon by Mr Sorrel Bo took the win in the Ranch Riding at the 2019 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on January 19.

Seven S Woodrow is owned by Jerry Ward of Canton, Texas. The 2019 Show is hosting more than 5,173 total entries in horse competition from across the nation competing for more than $300,000 in scholarships, cash and premiums, in addition to other awards.

Of the total 33,000 entries at the nation’s longest-running stock show, the horses exhibited during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s equine competitions are among the best in the nation, with a special emphasis placed on youth contestants who compete for scholarships in the horse show, as well as through the Stock Show’s Equine I.Q. contest.

