Barry Herman McGill

October 21, 1943 – December 31, 2018

BOWIE – Barry Herman McGill, 75, died on Dec. 31, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 3 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Jan. 4 at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie with Pastor Justin Harris officiating.

Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

McGill was born on Oct. 21, 1943 in Overton to Herman and Irene (Seilhan) McGill. He graduated from Grand Prairie High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1961 to 1965, then attended the University of Texas at Arlington.

On Jan. 23, 1976 he married Jo Ann Grant in Dallas. In the 1980s he owned and operated a floor coating manufacturing business in Grand Prairie and Midlothian before moving to Bowie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Pete McGill; sister, Sue Wilson; and nephew, Jackie Richardson.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann McGill, of Bowie; children, Tim McGill, Haslett, Jennifer Harris, Bowie and Tracey Taylor, Sunset; eight grandchildren; two nephews; and a niece.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.