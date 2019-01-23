BISD Trustees meet Jan. 24

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will receive the annual audit and conduct the public hearing for the Texas Academic Performance Report when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Due to the Monday district holiday the board moved the meeting to Thursday.

Stephen Gilland, certified public accountant, will present the audit for fiscal 2017-18. Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will review the TAPR in the public hearing.

An executive session is slated for Superintendent Steven Monkres annual evaluation and review of his contract.

The superintendent will update the board on the energy retrofit project, enrollment figures, board training opportunities and future meeting dates.

In recognition the board will meet the Bowie Junior High Duke Talent Search sixth and seventh grade honorees and the board members will be recognized during School Board Appreciation Month.