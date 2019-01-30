Bowie boys powerlifting finishes second

The Bowie Jackrabbit boy’s powerlifting team competed in Alvord on Jan. 24 in a league meet.

Competing against five other teams from their same division and region, it was a good early test for the Jackrabbits to see how things might stack up at regionals.

Bowie did well, coming in second overall behind meet host Alvord despite finishing with 10 medalists.

The top finisher was Zack Otto in the 220 pound weight class as he just outdid second place by five pounds, finishing with a total 1,225 pounds lifted. With a 50 pound increase on squat, it overshadowed his not-so-great totals in bench press and deadlift when compared with his previous meet.

Other medalists included: Raiden Brezina earning silver in the 114 pound weight class; Colton Covington earning second in the 123 pound class; Roman Rivas and Ethan Myers earning second and third in the 132 pound class; Dalton Davis and Devin Melton earning second and fifth in the 148 pound class; Ty Harris and Joey Crawford finishing third and fifth in the 165 pound class; Jacob Skinner and Victor Tran finishing second and fourth in the 181 pound class; Todd Holmes earning fourth in the 198 pound class and Tyson Herron finishing second in the super heavyweight class.

Coach Quentin Berend was pleased with what he saw last week from his boys and the direction they are headed.

“I thought the meet went really wekk, there was a lot of PRs set in a very competitive league meet,” Berend said. “I want to see the boys keep improving on there overall totals and keep climbing in regional standings.

To read the full story and see the full list of results, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.