Bowie Council member submits list of agenda requests

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14.

While the agenda appears brief, the final item could prove confrontational based on the last meeting. Councilor Tami Buckmaster has submitted to the city secretary a list of items she wanted placed on the Jan. 14 agenda.

Instead of placing each discussion as an agenda item, Mayor Gaylynn Burris listed on the agenda: “Request by motion for subsequent agenda items,” where a councilor may raise a motion to have requested topics put on a future agenda.

During the last meeting in December Buckmaster, expressed her discontent the mayor’s refusal to place her questions about internal controls on the agenda for discussion. The mayor said the city manager had already addressed the subject and met with the related staff about the controls, so the issue was handled.

The Bowie News made an open records’ request for the items Buckmaster has requested be placed on the agenda.

The Bowie City Council will meet on Jan. 14 not Jan. 16 as printed. We apologize for this error.

