Bowie holds on against Aussies

The Bowie Jackrabbits played their second team of the season from the continent of Australia at home Thursday night and were barley able to hold on for the win.



The Jackrabbits defense held for the final possession to get the 61-60 win against the team from Knox.



Playing their first game since their lead ball handler Justin Franklin went down with an ankle injury he suffered at the Whataburger tournament, Bowie started out slow while the Raiders came out running.



Knox was beefy and physical in the post and had some long players out on the perimeter who could run in transition.



While early on the Jackrabbits were able to get the ball to big Daniel Mosley in the post to great success, they still trailed 6-4 two minutes into the game.



