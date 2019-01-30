Bowie Jackrabbits lose at Childress 60-51

The Bowie Jackrabbits ran out of gas on Friday at Childress as they came up empty in the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats wound up winning 60-51 in the first round of district’s final game to drop to 3-2 record.

Childress came out swinging, bombing away with four three-pointers in the first quarter. Bowie was able to score a bit to keep up, but it was the Bobcats who came out to show the Jackrabbits they were ready to play as they led 21-15.

The second quarter saw Bowie take a bit of the control back as they cut into the lead using their size as they trailed 34-31 at halftime.

There was a moment the Jackrabbits led in the third quarter, having come back from one point in the first quarter was a double digit hole. Unfortunately, there was a lot more game to play as the Bobcats retook the lead 49-45 heading into the fourth quarter.

Bowie could not generate any offense as Childress got the free throw line at will in the quarter to manufacture points to not just keep its lead but grow it.

In the end, the Jackrabbits had expended so much energy chasing that early deficit, by the time they were forced to try and retake the lead again in the fourth quarter, there was nothing left. The Bobcats won 60-51.

