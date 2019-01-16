Bowie Junior High teams face Childress

The Bowie Junior High Cottontails eighth grade A boy’s team fought hard in their first game back from the holidays against Childress Jan. 10, but ultimately fell 29-26 to the home team.

A.J. Whatley led the Cottontail scoring with nine points, followed by Kynan Demoss with seven and Bayler Swint, four.

The seventh-grade boy’s A team was able to clinch the win on the road by 41-36. The Cottontails were led by Brady Lawhorn with 11 points. He was joined by Jre Donnell with nine points, Cooper Hammer, six; Troy Kesey, four; Tucker Jones, three, and Landon Felts, three.

The girl’s 8A team was topped by Childress 47-14 despite six points from Carson Matlock. The scoring was rounded out with two points each from Peyton Clark, Neely Price, Haley Webb and Sydnee Mowery.

The eighth grade B team also suffered a loss as Childress won 14-7. Kamroa Thomas provided four points for the Lady Cottontails and Allie Byork added three.

Childress also topped the Bowie seventh grade A team 35-24. Emily Cueva led the Lady Cottontail offense with six points, while Sayler Richey and Kayleigh Crow provided four points each. Ziba Robbins and Allye Stark added another three points each, while Gracie Duke had two.

The seventh grade B team was able to grab a win against Childress by 22-17. Ella Richey provided eight points in the win. Maycie Metzler and Olivia Gill provided another four points each. Meanwhile, Allie Parr, Savanna Scruggs and Gracie Vahle rounded out the scoring with two points each.

