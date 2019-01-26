Bowie Junior High teams play at tournaments

The Bowie Junior High A teams traveled to tournaments last weekend, with the boys playing in Decatur and the girls playing at Iowa Park.

While all had their successes, it was the seventh grade boys A team that won the entire Decatur Tournament, beating established programs like Brock, Krum and the tournament hosts themselves in the championship game.

The first game proved the be the toughest game as the Cottontails won 40-39 thanks to Tucker Jones clutch free throws with 10 seconds left that proved to be the game winners.

The eighth grade boys A team lost to Brock and Peaster, but was able to beat Decatur in the second game.

At Iowa Park, the seventh grade girls A team won its first two games against Nocona and Iowa Park before losing to Holliday.

On Monday the boys teams hosted Holliday and played mostly tough game. In eighth grade, the A team won a close one 48-47 while the B team lost a low scoring game 24-23. In seventh grade, the A team lost a close game 36-35 while the B team won by a blow out 45-11.

The girls traveled to Holliday where they struggled. In seventh grade, the A team lost 43-14 while the B team lost 32-20.

The Junior High’s next games are Jan. 28 at home against Nocona. Games start at 5 p.m.

To see the full list of results sent in from coaches, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.