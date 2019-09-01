Bowie powerlifting competes at home on Saturday

The Bowie High School powerlifting season kicks off at home this Saturday with a record number of athletes ready to lift.

The girls’ team has 13 athletes ready to compete, giving them a full team with the requirement set at 12 powerlifters.

“Last year we only had eight or nine girls, this year we have 13 on the team so we have an extra which is great,” said Bowie Coach Quentin Berend.

The team returns Carrington Davis, who placed fifth in the state meet last year in the 181-pound weight class lifting 905 pounds. She will serve as the Lady Rabbit’s captain.

“I expect a lot out of her, not just a state medal but a state title,” predicted Berend.

Also returning is Emma Skinner in the lighter weight class along with Chelsea Price, Breanna Masingale, Jessie Henry and Maddie Baker. Sierra Skinner joins the Lady Rabbits, along with a large group from the freshman class.

“I think they are going to be really good lifters before it is all said and done, they’ll be state medalists,” said Berend. “There are a lot of good things happening on the girl’s side. I know it is early in the year, but I am projecting a regional title. If we keep getting better we will be right there to win the region after being second the last two years.”

The coach also has high expectations and a possible regional title on the mind for the boy’s team as well, led by Captain Jacob Skinner. He is joined by 27 lifters with many of the regional qualifiers from 2018 returning.

A.J. Craddock joins Skinner who just missed out on a medal in sixth place at the regional meet in the 165-pound class. Ty Harris, who finished fifth in the 148-pound weight class, is back to compete as a sophomore. Zack Otto also is slated to lift.

“He’s going to be really good. We have some really good newbies that are going to do really well and we have a lot of quality lifters. We have almost all the weight classes covered, that helps a lot when it comes to contending for a regional title,” explained Berend.

The high number of athletes also provides a full team for the Jackrabbits, with the number set at only 11 lifters on the boy’s side.

“We have a full team on both sides. The guy’s only need 11, so we will be bringing extra lifters to every meet, which is a great problem to have if someone gets sick or can’t make it. We will be subbing in quality lifters who have done it before, not just throwing anyone in.”

The boy’s team will be split into a varsity and junior varsity, who will open its season at Jacksboro next weekend.

The Bowie Jackrabbit Invitational will see 14 of the area’s toughest teams competing, including Alvord, Archer City, Bowie, Breckenridge (girls only), Callisburg, Chico (boys only), Collinsville, NW Eaton, Jacksboro, Krum, Nocona, Sanger, S&S Consolidated, Springtown (girls only) and Whitesboro.

The bench press is set to begin at 8:45 a.m.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.