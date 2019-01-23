Bowie sales tax receipts appear to be rebounding

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this past week he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $734.7 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 3.6 percent more than in January 2018.

These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.

Two of the cities that collect the tax in Montague County will see an increase in their payment, while one has a decline.

The City of Bowie will receive $165,214.07, a five percent increase from last January.

The City of Nocona will receive $46,203.88, a 9.52 percent increase from the prior year.

The City of Saint Jo will see a 30.55 percent drop with $9,291.76.

As the new year opens it appears the City of Bowie, which took a major hit to its sales tax receipts with the closure of the hospital in November 2015 and the downturn in county energy production, is slowly building back.