Bowie softball ready to begin season

The Bowie softball season starts next week and the Lady Rabbits have been practicing for about two weeks now.

The team will be in a bit of new phase as the program graduated eight seniors last year, including several multi-year starters who are playing at the next level. The team will be young as the only returning senior varsity starter is catcher Carrington Davis.

Coach Brant Farris does not look at the season as a rebuilding year since he is returning several starters in the infield who got experience playing varsity last year.

Despite the youth and inexperience in some areas, Farris has been having his team focus on the little things in their beginning practices so they will be able to manufacture runs.

One thing to watch early is that several key returners or expected contributors will be coming from basketball. However long that season goes on with post season expectations, those girls will have to hit the ground running with softball as soon as that ends.

Early on Farris expects his team’s defensive knowledge, knowing where to throw the ball in every situation, will be crucial in developing if the team wants to reach its potential since his pitchers are not going to beat teams by themselves

Sooner rather than later, the Lady Rabbits will start their journey confronting those concerns head on. Bowie plays in its first scrimmage on Jan. 28 at home at 4:30 p.m.

