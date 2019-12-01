Bowie takes it to Childress 53-40

The Bowie Lady Rabbits were able to win their district home opener on Tuesday against district newcomer Childress.

The Lady Rabbits were able to play well defensively against the Lady Cats and create sound offense on their way to a 53-40 win in what Coach Chuck Hall called their best game of the season.

“That’s by far the best we’ve played all year,” Hall said. “All around very focused. It’s not that we played perfect. We didn’t let mistakes build up and hurt us. I think that allowed us to win pretty comfortably.”

From the opening tip Bowie was able to grab and lead and not let it go as their offense found open players who converted both inside and outside. They led 14-10 after the first quarter.

The lead steadily built throughout the game as the Lady Rabbits outscored Childress in every quarter, but never by more than five points.

As the new team in the district and more than two hours away, many teams are unfamiliar with the Lady Cats besides what they can scrounge up on film. One thing Hall did pick up on was that they had to control Grace Foster.

“She was about six foot and built, could shoot well, had good footwork in the post, just a really skilled player,” Hall said. “I thought all of the girls we had on her did a good job of making her earn every point she got. She still ended up with 14 points, but they were earned.”

By the end of the game, Bowie had built a double digit lead and was able to win 53-40 in the exact type of game they excel in.

