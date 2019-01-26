Boys Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Bellevue

The Prairie Valley boys hosted Bellevue on Tuesday night for the start of the second round of district play.

The Bulldogs were able to get a measure of revenge since they lost to the Eagles in the first round, winning 68-53.

William Winkler led the team with 18 points while Nicholas Bell and Carter Lemon each scored 16.

Prairie Valley Coach Seth Stephens thought the key to the game was how well his defense played.

“We didn’t shoot great, but I thought we really got after it defensively for most of the game,” Stephens said. “Very proud of our team effort on defense. We also played with really great energy.”

The Bulldogs forced the action by pressing Bellevue, something Stephens felt worked good in the first game. This allowed the game to be much like a track meet and the score to be as high as it was.

The win is Prairie Valley’s second of district play. They hope it is the start of a different second round for them as they lost several close games in the first round they hope they can pull out.



Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The second round of the Saint Jo and Forestburg rivalry played out on Tuesday in Saint Jo with the results being similar to what has come this season.

The Panthers beat the Longhorns 78-53 as Saint Jo kept itself in the running for a bid at the district title while Forestburg searches for its first district win.

Despite the big margin, the game was more competitive than the first game. Like the first game, the Panthers came out aggressive early and were able to establish a big lead.

Also Saint Jo was making perimeter shots, something that is not always clicking every night for them so the outcome of the game seemed in hand.

Brock Durham had a game high 23 points and Blake Anderson was right behind him with 19 points.

