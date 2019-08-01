Charlene “Charley” Y. Barnes

August 21, 1976 – January 5, 2019

NOCONA – Charlene “Charley” Y. Barnes, 42, died on Jan. 5, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

Her friends and family are hosting a private memorial ceremony at a later date.

Charley was born on Aug. 21, 1976 in Fort Worth to Charles William Barnes, Jr. and Rebecca Sue Heimlich Barnes.

Charley was a dynamic woman who had a great presence about her. For those in her circle she was a mighty presence, and she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her father; her brother, Larry Shane Heimlich and a sister.

Charley is survived by her sons, Gregory Shane Barnes, and Logan Dean Barnes both of Nocona, her mother; cousin, Billy Don Seay; grandmother, Laura Heimlich; Judy and Gary and family; Lulu and Brenda Murray and family; Tesa Walker and family; Kim and Will Lemons and family; Hannah Duran and family; Brooklyn Brown and family; Lonnie Lackey; and numerous friends and family.

