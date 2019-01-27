Commissioners meet Monday

Montague County Commissioners will meet in regular session beginning at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28 in the court house annex.

Numerous routine requests will be made, along with one new item for naming and accepting a road.

Developers for a small subdivision on Well Service Road will make request to name and ask the county to accept Wyatt Road in precinct two. A public hearing for the road will take place at 8:50 a.m.

The county attorney’s chapter 59 asset and forfeiture report will be offered for action. Commissioners also will consider a resolution for the Legislature opposing unfunded mandates.

Justice of the Peace Two Kevin Benton will ask to purchase a laptop computer from his technology fund and also ask to amend the travel budget.

Precinct two will consider bids on a roller and skid steer attachment, along with trading a Peterbilt truck for a Mack Truck. Precinct one will offer a resolution for a financing agreement to buy a tractor and brush cutter.

The court will consider amending an order pertaining to a bid for lot 80 in Nocona Hills, followed by reviewing a new bid for that lot.