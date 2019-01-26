Council to discuss possible purchase of golf course

The Bowie City Council faces a lengthy agenda of business including a discussion on whether or not the city may buy the Twisted Oaks Golf Course when it meets at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the council chambers.

Back in November the council members discussed the possible purchase of the golf course, which had been closed. It was only listed as a discussion of real property in executive session and the city manager was directed to further investigate the proposal.

At that Nov. 12 meeting about half a dozen golfers and supporters of the course attended the meeting urging the council to save the course.

A second executive session is listed under personnel to consider internal control violations.

At the previous council meeting, Councilor Tami Buckmaster asked for the item to be on the next agenda for a discussion of internal control violations noted by two council members involving the purchase of two cashier's checks, along with a review of procedures surrounding cash transactions and internal controls associated with them and a policy for purchasing them.