Dale Linn

January 24, 1938 – January 8, 2019

NOCONA – Dale Linn, 80, died on Jan. 8, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Jerry Woods Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Bethel Baptist Church, Nocona with Joe Thedford and Wayne Coats officiating under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1938 in Belcherville to Robert and Eula Sappington Linn.

Linn worked for 30 plus years at the Nocona Boot Company. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona and he served our country in the U.S. Army. Linn married Darla Tettleton, on July 15, 1959 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Mark and Michael Dale Linn; sister, Barbara Bowles and brother, Norman Musick.

He is survived by his wife, Darla Linn, Nocona; three grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Memorials may be made to Nocona Volunteer Fire Department or any other local project.