Devon Weldon Carminati

September 19, 1943 – January 4, 2019

BOWIE – Devon Weldon Carminati, 75, passed away Jan. 4, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Devon was born on Sept. 19, 1943 in Denver, CO to Richard Weldon and Euceba Irene (Powell) Carminati. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1962 and went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force.

Devon attended the University of Texas and on May 20, 1972 he received a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy with special honors through the Nu Chapter Honor Society.

Throughout his career he worked as a pharmacist in Cleburne, Wichita Falls and Gainesville, and locally in Bowie at Eckerd, CVS and Walmart. Devon enjoyed trips to Winstar. He was quite a history buff and enjoyed researching the geology of Montague County.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Vickie Carminati.

Devon is survived by son, Kobi Carminati and wife Candi, McKinney; daughter, Brye Goolsby and husband Monte Sewell, Bowie; grandchildren, Madison Taylor, Skylar Carminati, Isabella Carminati, Slader Goolsby and Max Goolsby; brother, Richard Carminati, Montague; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication