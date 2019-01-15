Ervin Daniel Lyon

February 12, 1934 – January 9, 2019

BOWIE – Ervin Daniel Lyon, 84, died on Jan. 9, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Dwayne Lamberson officiating.

Lyon was born on Feb. 12, 1934 in Bowie to Lonnie and Truetta (Thomas) Lyon. He served his country in the United State Army.

Lyon owned and operated Lyon Backhoe Service in both Irving and Bowie. He maintained the local car washes in Bowie for 12 years and was self contracted with the City of Bowie to deliver water samples to the lab in Wichita Falls. Later in life he worked as a parts salesman for several local car dealerships.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Maryetta Grant and Annie Pearl Cummins, and brother, Junior Lyon.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Lyon; sons, Danny Lyon and Joe Lyon, both of Bowie; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Winnie Sitton, Joella Blakley and Sherrilynn Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.