Forestburg goes on the road to Slidell; Bellevue faces Midway on home court

The Forestburg basketball teams faced a heavy challenge on Tuesday as they traveled to play at district favorites Slidell.



With both boys and girls teams ranked in the top 25 teams in the state in the 1A classification, the Longhorns and Lady Horns both did their best to hold on and give the Greyhounds their best shot.



In the end it was not enough as the boys fell 96-33 and the girls 70-28.

Riley Sandusky led the boys with 15 points and nine blocks. Bannon Osteen scored nine points and tied for the team lead with six rebounds with Carson Rowlett, who scored seven points while gathering four steals.



Coach Trey Cumby felt his team played well in the first half, but could not match that effort as the game got away from them in the second half.



“After a nice second quarter we failed to come out of halftime with any energy,” Cumby said. “Slidell started the second half with a lot of energy and built an insurmountable lead largely on fast breaks. It may not show in the score, but our boys played some of their best defensive basketball in the first half of the game.”

