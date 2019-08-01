Frances Foster McCarty

September 27, 1936 – January 5, 2019

BOWIE – Frances Foster McCarty, 82, went to her heavenly home on Jan. 5, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 8 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Elmwood Cemetery with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. Pallbearers will be James Lewis, Jerry Sutton, Jay Evans, Kenny Lewis, Cody Lewis and Clifford McClure.

Mrs. McCarty will be laid to rest with her husband James C. McCarty, who will be interred at this time.

Frances was born Sept. 27, 1936 in Bowie to Lawrence C. and Seba (Slaughter) Foster. She was born in the home of her maternal grandparents, George O. and Minnie (Graves) Slaughter. This home would later become the home in which she would raise her own family.

Frances graduated from Bowie High School in 1954 and graduated in the top 20 of her class. She was also a member of the band for all four years and would later be active as a band parent when her children played.

She attended Texas Tech University for one year before marrying James Clifford McCarty on July 3, 1955 in Bowie. Together, they raised a family of four children. Frances was very active in the lives of her children serving as den mother for cub scouts, helping with Blue Birds/Camp Fire, church choirs, band parents and chaperoning any trip that she could.

She worked for H&R Block for several years before returning to college to earn her teaching certificate. She taught for the Bowie Independent School District for 21 years before her retirement in 2004 and substituted for another eight years.

Frances will always be remembered for the many things she did for her family — baking cakes for the cake walk, choir concerts, band concerts, football games, a tradition that flowed into the lives of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her students. She enjoyed collecting Hallmark ornaments and was an avid Texas history buff.

She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and grandson, James Michael McCarty.

Frances is survived by her children, James L. McCarty and wife Cindy, Weatherford, Celeste Lewis and husband James, Denton, Charity Sutton and husband Jerry, Bowie, and Melissa McCarty, Bowie; five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication