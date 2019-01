Frankie Lynn Schaefer

September 6, 1975 – January 15, 2019

GARLAND – Frankie Lynn Schaefer, 43, died on Jan. 15, 2019 in Plano, TX.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Schaefer was born Sept. 6, 1975 in Bowie to John and Betty (Jones) Makings. She graduated from Bowie High School.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Schaefer, Garland; parents, John and Betty Makings, Bowie; sister, Penny Howard Espinoza, Mesquite; and a niece and a nephew.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.