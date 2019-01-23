Girls Roundup

Bellevue vs Gold-Burg

The second round of district started on Friday with Bellevue hosting Gold-Burg.

With the Lady Eagles the only undefeated team in the district after the first round, they showed the Lady Bears why in their second matchup, winning 82-17.

Bellevue did not feel they played up to their potential in the first match up between the teams and made sure there would be no slow starts, no matter the score.

Cassie Simpson led the team with 29 points while FreeDom Morris scored 11 points.

Gold-Burg was led by Taylor Lyons with 10 points and Kelly Contreras.



Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs knew they had tough start to district and will have a tough start to the second round of district as they played at Slidell on Friday.

The Lady Greyhounds showed why they were favored to win the district by beating the Lady Bulldogs 51-22. Sydni Messer led the team with seven points and Emily Carpenter had six.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter knew what her team was in for and it does not get much easier.

