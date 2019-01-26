Girls Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Bellevue

Prairie Valley hosted the top team in the district Bellevue on Tuesday night and gave the Lady Eagles a game they did not see in the first matchup.

Bellevue won 59-39, but it was not until the third quarter when the run from the Lady Eagles came through.

The first half saw the Lady Bulldogs hang in there and play Bellevue’s game, breaking the press and taking shots on their terms against an Eagles team that likes to get up and down the floor.

Bellevue led by only five at halftime, but came out in the second half ready to put the game away, which led to the final margin being 59-39.

For Prairie Valley, Kincaid Johnson led the team with 15 points and seven rebounds. Sydni Messer joined her in double figures with 11 points.

Lady Bulldog Coach Jeannie Carpenter liked how her team competed.



Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The rivalry game of Saint Jo and Forestburg lived up to its title on Tuesday night in Saint Jo.

It was the Lady Panthers who came out ahead in the end in a closely fought 42-39 win.

Saint Jo started the game slow in the beginning, but defensive adjustments made at halftime turned out to be the difference in the game.

Seniors Charity Brawner and Emily Haney led the way with 19 and 15 points as the Lady Panthers kept itself in line for the third seed in district.

For Forestburg Lacy Huddleston led the team with 15 points while adding nine rebounds. Faith Moore and Morgan Miller each scored seven points while Kassidy Travis pulled down a team leading 11 rebounds.



Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough one against Midway on Tuesday night at home.

The Lady Falcons won 51-40 against the Lady Bears who are searching for their first district win of the season. It was unfortunate because it was one of Bears most balanced scoring games of the season.

Kelly Contreras and Taylor Lyons still led the team, scoring 13 and 10 points, but Ashlynn Smith had eight and Preslie Darden finished with six.

A low scoring third quarter proved to be the big difference in the game for Gold-Burg. Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was proud in how well her team played and how competitive the game was.

