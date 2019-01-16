Girls Roundup

With both teams hoping to rebound from losses, the Gold-Burg Lady Bears hosted Prairie Valley on Friday for a district matchup.

It was the Lady Bulldogs who were able to pull off the win 48-39.

Prairie Valley Coach Jeannie Carpenter did not like how her team started the game and thinks outside sources played a part in their mindset coming in.

“Being out of school due to the Montague County Youth Fair was definitely a factor in how slow we started out,” Carpenter said. “We were unfocused in the first quarter only scoring six points.”

Kincaid Johnson was key in getting the Lady Bulldogs back on track as she led the team with 17 points, scoring mostly on post ups inside.

Emily Carpenter joined her in double figures with 10 points.

The Lady Bears were led by Taylor Lyons, who scored 14 points. Kelly Contreras was right behind her with 12 points.

Gold-Burg Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was disappointed in the loss, but was proud of the way her team fought.

“This was the girl’s best game all season,” Cromleigh said. “We played extremely well. We hustled and fought and hustled some more.”

Prairie Valley finished the first round of district 3-3. They start the second round at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 at state ranked Slidell.

Gold-Burg also will play Slidell this week on Tuesday before traveling to district number one Bellelvue on Jan. 18. They are schedule to start at 6 p.m.



Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a big hurdle to face on Friday as they hosted Slidell.

The Lady Greyhounds showed why they are ranked among the top teams in the state as they beat the Lady Panthers 60-28.

Saint Jo was able to keep the game close in the first quarter as the teams got out to a low scoring start as Slidell led 8-3.

The Lady Greyhounds quickly got their offense on track while the Lady Panthers struggled to score for most of the game.

Coach Taylor Klement laments her team’s offense not performing better against the tough Slidell team.

“I thought overall we struggled a little bit,” Klement said. “Slidell is a very good team and they were very strong on the defensive end.”

Despite the loss, Saint Jo ended the first round of district play with a 4-2 record in third place, losing only to the top two teams sitting above them in the standings, Slidell and Bellevue.

The second round of district kicks off this week with a rematch against the district leading Lady Eagles at home on Tuesday before traveling to Midway to play at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18.