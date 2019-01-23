‘Hoops for Hope’ to assist Austin Cox family

“Hoops for Hope,” to assist the Austin Cox family will be Jan. 29 when the Bowie Jackrabbits play City View. All proceeds that night will go to the family as they deal with the cancer battle being waged by Cox, a Bowie High School junior. Donations also will be accepted that night. Games start at 4:45 p.m.

Austin’s Story

By Jamie Hickey, BHS coach

A typical eighth grader , Austin was a prominent athlete standing at nearly six-feet tall in junior high with a bright future in high school.

On the football field, you couldn’t overlook him with his towering height as a running back and linebacker. After football season, you could find him on the basketball court. Jumping clear out of the gym getting rebounds and boxing out.

During track season, Austin drew your attention the second he stepped foot on the track. Long jumping, running the open 200 and anchoring the mile-relay. His long stride was famous for coming from behind to win an exciting race. All that would soon come to a screeching halt.

In the middle of June 2018 Austin began running a fever he couldn’t quite shake. Across the span of two to three weeks, Austin was seen by two doctors who assumed it was a virus and gave him antibiotics to help kick it. After no relief, blood work was done and he was sent to an infectious disease doctor. That doctor also thought it was a virus, but sent Austin to an oncologist, as a precaution.

On July 17, Austin was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, commonly known as “childhood leukemia.” Austin’s grandfather, Terry Greenroy, called this an “emotionally devastating” diagnosis; however, doctors gave Austin a positive prognosis stating this cancer is very curable and immediately started him on a chemotherapy treatment. After one week, Austin was ready to go home.

“Austin went into Marine mode,” Greenroy said, “He’s been a fighter.”

