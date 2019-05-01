Howard attends pre-trial

Ricky Dale Howard was arraigned and had the first pre-trial hearing on Dec. 19 on the October felony indictment issued for him by the Montague County Grand Jury.

The 57-year-old Nocona man was indicted on 15 new felony counts that include indecency with a child connected to Caleb Diehl and 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus said the Dec. 19 hearing was the first on these charges and Howard was arraigned hearing the charges put forth against him.

The indictment was amended slightly dropping a few of the possession of child pornography counts. Polhemus said investigators have taken photos to the pediatric team at Cook Children’s Medical to obtain “expert opinion” on the exact nature of the photos.

Ricky Howard

