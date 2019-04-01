Ida Maxine (Armstrong) Hendrich
September 7, 1919 – December 31, 2018
FORT WORTH – Ida Maxine (Armstrong) Hendrich, 99, died on Dec. 31, 2018.
A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Jan. 4 at Western Hills Church of Christ in Fort Worth.
A graveside service was at 3 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Center Point Cemetery in Saint Jo.
Hendrich is preceded in death by husband, Alfred Hendrich; parents, Prescott and Nora Armstrong; sisters, June Witcher, Geneva Webb and Nona Karbo; and brothers, Drue, Melvin and Foy Armstrong.
She is survived by sons, Leonard Hendrich and Glenn Hendrich, both of Fort Worth; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
