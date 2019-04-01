James “Jimi” Divine

April 8, 1986 – December 26, 2018

WICHITA FALLS – James “Jimi” Divine, 32, passed away suddenly on the morning of Dec. 26, 2018.

The family received friends between 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

A celebration of Jimi’s life was at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2 at The Wichita Theatre, 919 Indiana Ave, Wichita Falls with Pastor Tim Hoke officiating.

Interment will follow at Burkburnett Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Jimi was born to Julie and Johnny Divine on April 8, 1986 in Wichita Falls. A life-long resident of Wichita Falls, Jimi attended Alamo Elementary, Kirby Junior and Rider High Schools. Jimi was a talented and much loved husband, son, brother, musician and friend to many.

Known variously as the Blues Man or Mr. Strat, Jimi began his journey in music from behind the drum kit. After winning a battle of the bands competition in high school, he began experimenting with and mastering the guitar. While his early sound was heavily influenced by Mitch Mitchel of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, he soon developed a unique style that brought attention from the local music community and invitations to join new, upcoming and established bands. As he matured as an artist, Jimi began composing original music and helping others record their music as the sound engineer at Outback Studios. While never losing love for his hometown, Jimi took advantage of his musical talent to tour the United States.

While Jimi’s first passion was music, his love of food and cooking was a close second. All who knew Jimi had the pleasure of dining on his special version of chicken alfredo or broccoli casserole. It was through music and his love of food that he met his best friend and future wife, Jamie. They married on Halloween night in 2014.

Through music, Jimi’s voice rang true. Through a unique and endearing sense of humor, Jimi’s personality enchanted all and helped form friendships that endure. Jimi “Mr. Strat” Divine leaves behind a community that cherished his talent, humor and love of Texas. He also leaves behind family, friends and band mates that are forever in his debt. The kindness and generosity on full display in his life comfort those left behind. All that knew Jimi are better for having had him in their lives.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John James Divine Sr., Emil Stephen Pirano and Isabella Marie Pirano.

He is survived by his loving parents, mother, Juily Divine and, father, Johnny Divine and Ann Hearne; best friend and wife, Jamie; and his step-children, Casey, Kevin and Kyrah; two adoring brothers, Mathew and his wife Eva, Germany and Mackey, Wichita Falls; grandparents, Willa Divine and Howard Matthews; aunts and uncles, Marla Divine and son, John Edgar, Susan Richardson, Jasmine and Pete Peterson, Rosie and Frank Macomber, Vincent and Lisa Pirano, Rene’ Pirano and Edgar Shockley; “Chief” his beloved dog; niece, Anna; and numerous cousins, family and friends.

In honor of Jimi being an organ donor, the family requests memorials be made in his honor to P.E.T.S., 500 Wichita St, Wichita Falls, TX 76306; The ARC of Wichita County, 3115 Buchanan St, Wichita Falls, TX 76308; The Texas Pit Crew; or to a charity of your choice.

