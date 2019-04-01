Jane Browning

June 8, 1939 – December 29, 2018

BUFFALO SPRINGS – Jane Browning, 79, passed away on Dec. 29, 2018.

A visitation was from 5-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Pleasant Mound Free Will Baptist Church in Buffalo Springs with the Rev. Billy Waller, pastor, officiating.

Burial followed in the Buffalo Springs Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Jane was born on June 8, 1939 in Buffalo Springs to Clifton Ray and Jettie Caroline (Rogers) Gill. She graduated from Bellevue High School and married J.T. Browning on June 8, 1957 at the First Baptist Church in Bellevue.

Jane and J.T. lived in the Dean area while he worked in Wichita Falls. They trained and rode horses for the public in the Dean area and helped organize the Dean Riding Club. Early in the 1970s they purchased the Jack and Frances Pitts Dairy herd where they continued dairy until they moved back to Buffalo Springs where they continued in the dairy business for 20 years on their own place.

Jane worked and milked cows beside her husband and kept the books for the dairy. Due to the love of the outdoors, they still remain in the cattle business. She was a member of the Pleasant Mound Free Will Baptist Church in Buffalo Springs. Jane was a very active member of her community and of Clay County.

During the Clay County Pioneer Reunion, she served as the 2014 Clay County Pioneer Queen, and served numerous years as the Pioneer Association second vice-president and numerous other committees.

Jane was treasurer for the Pleasant Mount Free Will Baptist Church and served on the Buffalo Springs Cemetery Foundation Board. She served as the secretary-treasurer for the Buffalo Springs Community Center and served as the election inspector/poll clerk for the Buffalo Springs community.

Together with her family, Jane was honored to receive the Family Land Heritage Certificate and Bronze Marker from the state of Texas for continuous agriculture operation for more than 100 years. Jane was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and great grandmother.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Gordon Lee Gill and Billy Ray Gill.

Survivors include her husband, J.T. Browning, Buffalo Springs; son, Kendall Ray Browning and wife Stephina, Buffalo Springs; two daughters, Angela Jane Wood and husband Sherwyn, Stephenville, and Robbin Renee Powell and husband Steve, Joy; grandchildren, Jared Powell, Wesley Wood, Whitney Oliver, Kurtis Browning, Taylor Powell and Kelsey Anderson; great grandchildren, Chloey Powell, Colt Powell, Brealynn Oliver, Ronan Oliver, Raiden Oliver, Lincoln Browning and Parker Wood.

Memorials may be made to the Buffalo Springs Cemetery Foundation c/o Rita Reeder, 4511 Tamarron Drive, Wichita Falls, TX 76308, the Pleasant Mound Free Will Baptist Church at 357 Rock Church Road, Bellevue, TX 76228, or Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.

