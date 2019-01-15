Jessie Jake Monroe Jr.

November 29, 1930 – January 10, 2019

FORESTBURG – Jessie Jake Monroe Jr., 88, died on Jan. 10, 2019 in Forestburg, TX.

The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Jan. 13 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 at New Harp Cemetery in Forestburg. Danny Russell and Doyle Wane will officiate.

Monroe was born on Nov. 29, 1930 to Jessie Jake Sr. and Bessie Pearl (Lowrey) Monroe in Alvord. He graduated from Forestburg School in 1948 and attended Decatur Baptist College. He married Wanda Johnson on Jan. 23, 1954, they had four daughters.

Monroe was a veteran of the Korean War and proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars. He retired from General Motors after 30 years and also was a rancher. He attended Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Jake and Bessie Monroe; his sisters Bula Mae Berry, Geneva White, Louise Howard and Elsie Sampler.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wanda Monroe, Forestburg; his daughters, Tana May and Cindy Parker, both of Forestburg, Janet Rhodes and husband William of Forestburg and Jacqueline Duffley, Alvord; four granddaughters; two great granddaughters; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.