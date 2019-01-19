Lady Horns, Bears start second round of district

Following back-to-back games against teams from the top of the district standings, the Forestburg Lady Horns started round two of district with some revenge as they beat Midway at home.



The Lady Horns trailed most of the game after a bad first quarter, but came back at the end to steal the win 35-32.



Lacy Huddleston led the way with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Faith Moore was second with nine points as she handled ball handling duties. Morgan Miller was a force down low when they could get her the ball, scoring eight points and gathering eight rebounds while missing only one shot.



Coach Cori Hayes was happy his team was able to get the win and carry over some of the things they have been improving on recently.



“We played a great game,” Hayes said. “Continued our intensity from the last two games and carried over to a late win. We executed most plays and played great defense.”

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.